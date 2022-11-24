Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - SURENANO SCIENCE LTD. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) (the "Company" or "SureNano") announces that at its annual general and special meeting (the "AGM") held on November 24, 2022, SureNano's shareholders approved by majority: to elect all four directors standing for election; appoint Buckley Dodds LLP as the auditors for the Company; and to approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

Doug Bachman has been appointed as a new member of the Company's board of Directors. Mr. Bachman is currently a director of Rebel Capital 2.0 Corp. Mr. Bachman also acts as a consultant advising private and public companies on M&A activity. Mr. Bachman brings more than 25 years' experience of Corporate Finance and Management from a major financial institution. This experience has provided him with extensive knowledge in credit, wealth management, team building and leadership.

Mark Scott has stepped down from his role as Director. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mark Scott for his time and dedication given to the Company and wish him success in his future endeavours.

A total of 9 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy with 16,601,100 common shares voted 77.37% of the Company's outstanding shares.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nanoemulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SureNano. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SureNano. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although SureNano believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SureNano can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

