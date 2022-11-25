Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% Rallye! 2023 – Das Jahr der Lithium-Millionäre?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923893 ISIN: GB0005405286 Ticker-Symbol: HBC1 
Xetra
24.11.22
17:24 Uhr
5,742 Euro
+0,076
+1,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7005,78224.11.
5,7005,78024.11.
PR Newswire
25.11.2022 | 06:46
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peking University HSBC Business School: Two PHBS Master's Programs Ranked 1st in Asia and Top 20 Globally

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) programs, Master of Management (17th) and Master of Finance (20th), have been named global top 20 and ranked 1st in Asia by QS Business Masters Rankings 2023, among 600 graduate master's programs from 40 countries. It is the first time PHBS degree programs have been recognized in an international ranking.

Two PHBS Master's Programs Ranked 1st in Asia and Top 20 Globally
  • Master of Management program ranked in the top 10% among 176 management programs globally
  • Master of Finance program ranked in the top 11% among 189 finance programs globally

In terms of the five key metrics of QS Business Masters Rankings: employability, thought leadership, class and faculty diversity, return on investment, and alumni outcomes, PHBS stands out in graduate employability this year-- its Master of Management and Master of Finance programs are placed in 12th and 8th respectively. Although pandemic has had a substantial impact on the job market, the employment rate of PHBS master graduates has bucked the trend and achieved a "triple jump" of 95.4%, 96.6%, and 97.6% in three consecutive years, according to the school's annual employment report.

Located in Shenzhen, PHBS was founded in 2004 with the vision to advance Peking University's commitment to global economics, finance, and management research. The school currently offers a doctoral program, specialized master's programs, an MBA program, an executive MBA program, and numerous executive development programs. With internationalization as its goal, PHBS has been accredited by AACSB, AMBA and EFMD, and opened a new campus in Oxfordshire, England.

With a diverse group of faculty from the world's leading universities, PHBS offers over 130 graduate-level courses in English per year providing students from home and abroad with in-depth Chinese educational experiences with a global perspective. The school continues to grow strong academically, as recent years have witnessed an increasing number of faculty publications in the world's top academic journals.

https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955005/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/two-phbs-masters-programs-ranked-1st-in-asia-and-top-20-globally-301687054.html

HSBC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.