PEPCO GROUP N.V. - Board changes

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands present across Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today announced the nomination of Andy Bond as Chairman and Neil Galloway as Chief Financial Officer.

The Board of Pepco Group will propose the appointment of Andy - who was the former CEO of Pepco Group and led it through its flotation on the Warsaw Stock Exchange - as Chair of the Board and Neil as an executive director at the Company's AGM on 2 February 2023. Richard Burrows, who joined as Chairman in May 2021 at the time of the Company's IPO, will step down from the Board at the end of the AGM.

The full announcement is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 24 November 2022

