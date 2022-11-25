FINEO Investor Relations Advisors: FINEO Investor Relations Training Recognized in OTC Markets Premium Provider Directory

FINEO Investor Relations Advisors becomes first global IR coaching expert to achieve OTC Markets Premium Provider Status

PARIS, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Relations ("IR") coaching expert FINEO Investor Relations Advisors has been awarded Premium Provider status by New York-based OTC Markets Group.

FINEO's Investor Relations training and coaching programs are ideally designed to help the 12,000 U.S. and international companies that trade on OTC Markets maximize returns on their listings both domestically and internationally.

Anne Guimard, Founder and President, said, "It is a great honor to receive this recognition from OTC Markets Group. Indeed, with OTC markets, we believe that, unless best-in-class Investor Relations support cross-trading, issuers cannot realistically expect to improve liquidity in both their home and abroad."

Unlike multipurpose trainers, FINEO Investor Relations Advisors are seasoned finance professionals with over 30 years' experience of working with Boards, executive teams and investors in challenging, price-sensitive situations and cross-cultural settings. They have managed large shareholder bases across multiple stock exchanges around the globe and have played a decisive role in the success of some high profile Initial Public Offerings globally.

BESPOKE INVESTOR RELATIONS COURSES TO ARTICULATE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

The firm's best-in-class Investor Relations training and coaching offering covers the many topics that are essential to master the art and science of Investor Relations. Every course emphasizes the use of strategies, metrics, and messaging that enhance shareholder value creation, while also explaining the rules that govern price-sensitive disclosures.

In particular, its pre-recorded online courses are the highest value-added, the most time and cost-effective way to ensure leadership teams are equipped to optimize time and resources spent engaging and retaining investors:

The ABC of Investor Relations, a beginner's guide to Investor Relations.

Investor Relations for IPO Success, the comprehensive version of the one- week IR training program developed by FINEO for a 2 trillion US dollar IPO, the world's largest ever.

IPO, the world's largest ever. Secrets to successful investor roadshows, a mini-course full of the best investor meeting tips.

All online courses include a one-on-one Investor Relations coaching session with Anne Guimard.

INNOVATIVE INVESTOR RELATIONS COACHING PACKAGES

FINEO will also offer OTC Markets-listed companies individual and group IR coaching packages suited for senior executives who are keen to gain a deeper understanding of Investor Relations and potentially boost their career prospects in less than six months:

Jumpstart is designed for IR officers to start practicing Investor Relations confidently.

is designed for IR officers to start practicing Investor Relations confidently. Catalyst focuses on the tools and tactics to extend Investor Relations' influence internally and externally.

focuses on the tools and tactics to extend Investor Relations' influence internally and externally. Accelerator is a company-wide program aimed at turning Investor Relations into a sustainable value driver.

Furthermore, in recognition of the fact that issuers sometimes prefer to engage skilled, reliable, and experienced counsel without being obligated to make a long-term commitment, FINEO launched two specific products:

" A La Carte ": this IR coaching package provides access to IR expertise as and when it is needed.

": this IR coaching package provides access to IR expertise as and when it is needed. "Count It Right" ensures that newly listed companies, notably their finance teams, learn the secrets of confidence-inspiring results announcement in just 90 days.

ABOUT FINEO INVESTOR RELATIONS ADVISORS

From its global headquarters in Paris (France), FINEO Investor Relations Advisors helps boards and leadership teams articulate shareholder value, inspire investor confidence, and compete for capital. It was founded in 1998 by Anne Guimard, an IR legend according to IR Magazine. With more than 30 years of international capital markets experience and solid analytical skills, FINEO offers an unparalleled depth of experience in Investor Relations for listed companies and IPO candidates alike to tap into and quickly act upon. The firm's motto is that the quality of Investor Relations is key competitive advantage that can lead to higher valuation.

As the only IR firm in the world dedicated to Investor Relations training, FINEO is proud to have won the trust of over 1,500 companies from over 70 countries on five continents. Visit https://www.fineo.com to talk to an Investor Relations expert.

