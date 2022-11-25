Chinese researchers have modeled the impacts of clouds and aerosols on PV potential in southern China and northern India, which are similar in terms of latitude and elevation. They found that China offers lower PV potential due to a higher cloud effect.Scientists from Sun Yat-sen University in China have tried to explain why northern India has higher solar irradiance than China, given that they are similar in terms of latitude and altitude. They analyzed the impact of clouds and aerosols on PV potential and concluded that disparities in clouds and aerosol efficiency could explain the difference. ...

