EXCHANGE NOTICE, 25 NOVEMBER 2022 SHARES Trading in the shares of Basware Corporation was suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 9:04 EET related to delisting process. Identifiers: Trading code: BAS1V ISIN code: FI0009008403 id: 024238 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260