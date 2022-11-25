Neoen has signed a grid-connection agreement with ElectraNet for the first stage of its AUD 3 billion ($2 billion) Goyder South project in Australia, paving the way for future wind, solar and battery storage opportunities at the site.From pv magazine Australia ElectraNet, an Australian high-voltage transmission network owner, has signed a 30-year transmission connection agreement (TCA) with French renewables developer Neoen for the first 412 MW portion of the massive Goyder Renewables Zone installation, a hybrid wind, solar and storage project that is being built in the state of South Australia. ...

