Freitag, 25.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% Rallye! 2023 – Das Jahr der Lithium-Millionäre?!
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 25

AIM and Media Release

25 November 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting released to ASX on 26 October 2022 and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's meeting were carried.

All resolutions were decided by poll. Further details, including the number of votes cast on the poll for each resolution and the percentage of votes cast 'For' and 'Against', are below.

Resolution detailsInstructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)		Resolution Result
ResolutionResolution TypeForAgainstProxy's
Discretion		AbstainForAgainstAbstain*Carried /
Not Carried
1 Adoption of the Remuneration ReportOrdinary455,678,2141,180,581193,634663,284771,080,5341,180,5811,073,284Carried
99.70%0.26%0.04%99.85%0.15%
2 Re-election of Mr Malcolm
Macpherson as a Director		Ordinary461,066,974622,068193,63419,127788,668,890622,06899,127Carried
99.83%0.13%0.04%99.92%0.08%
3 Approval of Performance
Rights to Mr Tim Carstens		Ordinary456,084,6191,354,637193,63482,823771,486,9391,764,6378,105,877Carried
99.66%0.30%0.04%99.77%0.23%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 8 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 488 093 763Tel: +44 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

