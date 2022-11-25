AIM and Media Release

25 November 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting released to ASX on 26 October 2022 and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's meeting were carried.

All resolutions were decided by poll. Further details, including the number of votes cast on the poll for each resolution and the percentage of votes cast 'For' and 'Against', are below.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 455,678,214 1,180,581 193,634 663,284 771,080,534 1,180,581 1,073,284 Carried 99.70% 0.26% 0.04% 99.85% 0.15% 2 Re-election of Mr Malcolm

Macpherson as a Director Ordinary 461,066,974 622,068 193,634 19,127 788,668,890 622,068 99,127 Carried 99.83% 0.13% 0.04% 99.92% 0.08% 3 Approval of Performance

Rights to Mr Tim Carstens Ordinary 456,084,619 1,354,637 193,634 82,823 771,486,939 1,764,637 8,105,877 Carried 99.66% 0.30% 0.04% 99.77% 0.23%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 8 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 488 093 763 Tel: +44 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity

Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

