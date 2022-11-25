BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting released to ASX on 26 October 2022 and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's meeting were carried.
All resolutions were decided by poll. Further details, including the number of votes cast on the poll for each resolution and the percentage of votes cast 'For' and 'Against', are below.
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|Resolution Result
|Resolution
|Resolution Type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|Carried /
Not Carried
|1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|455,678,214
|1,180,581
|193,634
|663,284
|771,080,534
|1,180,581
|1,073,284
|Carried
|99.70%
|0.26%
|0.04%
|99.85%
|0.15%
|2 Re-election of Mr Malcolm
Macpherson as a Director
|Ordinary
|461,066,974
|622,068
|193,634
|19,127
|788,668,890
|622,068
|99,127
|Carried
|99.83%
|0.13%
|0.04%
|99.92%
|0.08%
|3 Approval of Performance
Rights to Mr Tim Carstens
|Ordinary
|456,084,619
|1,354,637
|193,634
|82,823
|771,486,939
|1,764,637
|8,105,877
|Carried
|99.66%
|0.30%
|0.04%
|99.77%
|0.23%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
ENDS.
