Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) (FSE: A9K0) ("Halo" or the "Company") commences initial steps to increase production to max capacity at its Pistil Point Oregon Facility, ("The Facility"). The steps include a comprehensive assessment and analysis of the current facility design, operations and workflow complete with a three-phase proposal. By implementing the proposed changes, the facility would increase production, streamline workflow, resulting in modernized and automated processes. The Company looks to solidify additional production capacity plans gearing up for sales expansion in Oregon.

The external group providing the audit and proposal has over three decades of cannabis facility design, operations management and construction experience, delivering world class design concept tailored specifically to the Company's objectives. The proposal has been developed over months of hands-on work alongside the Facility Management, in order to fully understand the need and project constraints.

System design elements that are being evaluated include but are not limited to; Benches; Lighting; Fans; HVAC & Dehumidifiers; Environmental Controls; Irrigation & Fertigation; DPS Insulated Panels; Workflow and Output Capacities. The new layout developed and being assessed, would allow new genetics to ramp up and new harvests to be back filled quickly in the event of a loss downstream in production. The new lay out would implement automated tables to maximize canopy per room. With increased square footage and an optimized environment, the Company would expect to achieve 2.5-3lbs of product per light.

The current indoor footprint allows a max production space of 10,000sqft of which 6,000sqft is currently being utilized. The Company has been discussing expansion of the facility since earlier this year and has made significant progress by completing the comprehensive audit and assessing the proposal. The new innovation aligns with the company's current strategic plans to increase market share within the retail cannabis market. The Company is currently assessing the best return on investment for any capital spend on these operational components.

Katie Field, Chairman and CEO of Halo Collective commented, "Halo has focused on being a vertically integrated company, and consummating our indoor cultivation capability is the next step to strategic growth. Halo is proud to be a leader in the space, as licenses and capital investment make the cannabis space increasingly more competitive. We believe our vertically integrated capabilities, born in Oregon and developed on the west coast, constitute an optimal platform for future expansion when federal law permits."

Ms. Field continued, "We have been actively working to mitigate costs, create efficiencies and right size production to meet demands. We anticipate fostering potential automation to help control overhead and fine tune profitability. We have focused our grow and cultivation on top selling strains while continuing to produce and test the markets with new strains in smaller batches. By refining the facility lay out, we will be able to meet new increased demands and further improve quality."

About Halo Collective

Halo is focused on the United States West Coast, where it has vertically integrated operations covering the entire value chain from seed to sale. Halo cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and concentrates. Halo sells these products under a portfolio of brands, including Hush, Winberry Farms, its retail brand Budega, and license agreements with FlowerShop*. In addition, Halo has opened two dispensaries in Los Angeles under the Budega brand in North Hollywood and Hollywood, with plans to open one more in Hollywood in 2022.

In the non-THC sector, Halo is expanding into health and wellness categories, including CBD and functional supplements such as nootropic nutraceuticals and nonpsychotropic mushrooms. Halo, through a series of acquisitions, has product offerings in the form of beverages (H2C Beverages), dissolvable strips (Dissolve Medical), capsules (Hushrooms), and topical supplements (Hatshe) with proposed national distribution via a strategic agreement with SWAY Energy Corporation.

Halo has successfully acquired and integrated a variety of companies which were subsequently reorganized to create Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN), an international medical cannabis and wellness company, of which Halo is the largest shareholder. Halo has also acquired a range of software development assets, including CannPOS, Cannalift, CannaFeels, and a discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab. Halo intends to reorganize these entities (including their intellectual property and patent applications) into a subsidiary called Halo Tek Inc. and to complete the distribution of the shares of Halo Tek Inc. to shareholders on record at a date to be determined.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo's disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Halo Collective Inc.

Investor Relations

info@haloco.com

www.haloco.com/investors

For additional information please contact Marshall Minor, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company at (541) 646-5694 or marshall@haloco.com .

