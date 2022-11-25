Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding revocation of Audit Committee member

We hereby inform that by the decision of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company), as of 1st of December 2022 the independent member of the Audit Committee Žana Kraucenkiene is revoked. Žana Kraucenkiene served as an independent member of the Company's Audit Committee since 2nd of December 2018. 30th of November 2022 will be the last day of office of Žana Kraucenkiene as an independent Audit Committee member.

Based on that, the selection for the position of the independent member of the Company's Audit Committee will be announced soon.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 46 391 772