Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
„Kick-Off“-News?! Das 2.460 PPM Lithium-Katapult!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
25.11.22
10:44 Uhr
0,240 Euro
+0,041
+20,60 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2080,24811:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2022 | 09:53
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding the election of Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee members

We hereby inform that by the decision of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company), as of 24th of November 2022 until the end of term of office of Company's acting Supervisory Council Robertas Vyšniauskas and Mantas Šukevicius are elected as independent Company's Audit Committee members.

The Audit Committee consists of 3 (three) members, of which 1 (one) is independent, and two are delegated members of the Supervisory Council.

Amongst other decisions, it was decided to form the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and as of 24th of November 2022 until the end of term of office of Company's acting Supervisory Council to elect Dovile Kavaliauskiene and Robertas Vyšniauskas as Company's Remuneration and Nomination Committee members.

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee consists of 3 (three) members, 1 (one) of which is independent, and 2 (two) are delegated members of the Supervisory Council. Based on that, the selection for the position of the independent member of the Company's Remuneration and Nomination Committee will be announced soon.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 46 391 772


KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.