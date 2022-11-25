DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.3812

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35035759

CODE: NRJL LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

