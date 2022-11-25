Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Appointment of NED

25 November 2022

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT" or "the Company")

Appointment of non-executive director

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Mark Trafeli as non-executive director with immediate effect.

Mark is a lawyer qualified in England and Wales, California and New York. Based in London, he has extensive expertise in regulation, compliance and corporate governance. He is currently General Counsel for the Broadway Gaming Group, an enterprise in the online gaming sector with operations in multiple countries and licences from the Gambling Commission of Great Britain. He also maintains a private law practice that he established in 2008 advising on UK and USA-related financial services, stock exchange regulation, commercial contracts, M&A, corporate governance, compliance, and litigation.

Previously, Mark served as General Counsel and Interim Head of Compliance at RJ O'Brien Europe, a London basedFCA regulated clearing firm with multiple exchange memberships and General Counsel to First World Trader (Pty) Limited, a leading South African global fintech company best known for its Easy Equities platform.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science and a Juris Doctor (JD) in law, both from the University of Michigan.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman commented: "I am pleased that Mark has joined our board, as a NED, bringing his extensive UK and US corporate experience. Moreover, having lived and worked in Italy, Mark is fluent in Italian, which is a great positive when working with the R&D team, part of which is based in the Milan area, and our Italian lawyers who are pursuing our current Italian litigation claims. As a lawyer, Mark has the perfect background to deal particularly with corporate governance ,legal and regulatory matters . I look forward to an excellent working relationship."

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Mark Michael Trafeli (aged 56):

Current directorships and/or partnerships: Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years): N/A N/A

Mr Trafeli does not hold any shares in the Company.

Pursuant to his service agreement with the Company, Mr Trafeli is entitled to 2,500,000 options Ordinary Shares exercisable at the price of 5p per new Ordinary Share.

The Options have not yet been granted. The Company will make a further announcement in due course pursuant to the grant of the Options.

There are no further disclosures required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.