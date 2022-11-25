





En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad (Bursa: BINTAI, 6998), a mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services specialist, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd (KBK), has been awarded a project worth RM39.0 million for the installation of a 132kV underground cable double circuit from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).The project's scope of work involves installing a new 132kV XLPE cable system from the PMU Financial Centre to the GDS Data Centre Substation located in Nusajaya, Johor. The new XLPE cable comprises two circuits, and three phases, with one cable of 1600mm2 copper per phase.KBK, a specialist in M&E engineering services, has 319 days from commencement to complete the project.En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden said, "The Company continues to make progress in seeking more projects leveraging on its expertise and experience in M&E engineering services including design, installation and commissioning. This latest project award from TNB reflects the opportunities stemming from the growth momentum in the economy.""We are also committed to growing our range of expertise and are constantly looking to diversify as we transform to become a conglomerate through investing in unique and niche businesses with huge earnings accretive potential."Past TNB projects in which Bintai Kinden has been involved in include the 132kV Kuchai Lama switching station, 132kV MRT Bukit Serdang switching station, 132kV single-circuit underground cable from PMU Galloway to PMU KLCC2 and, 132kV bulk supply connection to KTMB Sentul feeder station.