Scientists in the Netherlands have looked at how TOPCon IBC solar cells could help to reduce the impact of shading on solar modules.Researchers from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have investigated how fine-tuning the reverse characteristics of interdigitated back-contacted (IBC) solar cells based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) technology could help to improve the performance of PV modules, mainly by increasing the shading tolerance and limiting the operating temperature of shaded solar cells. "Our work had a double objective: on the one hand, to show how it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...