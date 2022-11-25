The Polish government will raise subsidy levels for rooftop PV and storage systems from December under its Mój Prad scheme. The rebate for solar will increase from PLN 4,000 ($888) to PLN 6,000 and will more than double from PLN 7,500 to PLN 16,000 for storage.Poland's government has revealed that it will increase subsidy levels for residential PV and storage installations under the Mój Prad (My Electricity) rebate scheme. As of Dec. 15, the subsidy for solar will be raised from PLN 4,000 to PLN 6,000. The rebate for storage will more than double from PLN 7,500 to PLN 16,000, according to the ...

