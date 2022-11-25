Vienna (ots) -Magazines and digital publishing media from markets all across Europe can enter the European Publishing Awards 2023 competition until mid-December. Within 25 categories, the awards honor journalistic-driven media in terms of creativity, audience reach or economic performance. Publishers which create and market content-driven products are invited to participate, as well as their suppliers and service providers. The winners will be awarded during the European Publishing Congress in June 2023 in Vienna.An international jury will decide about the competition. In each category, there can be a number of winners. In 2022, "Beobachter" (Ringier Axel Springer Switzerland) was awarded as "Magazine of the Year". "Newcomer of the Year" was "Kissed" (UNA GlitzaStein, Berlin). The trophy for the "European Digital Publishing Platform of the Year" went to the OECD VOVID Digital Hub.Winning a trophy at the European Publishing Awards means that publishers and their products become internationally visible to consumer and client audiences. Within each section (Magazine, Digital), media brands can participate with any number of entries and categories at a flatrate fee of EUR 390 plus VAT. All relevant information can be found at https://www.publishing-congress.com/awards/?lang=enPressekontakt:Sebastian VesperMedienfachverlag Oberauer, Franklinstraße 27, 10587 Berlin, Germanyphone: +49-30-364286-521, mail: sebastian.vesper@oberauer.comOriginal-Content von: Medienfachverlag Oberauer GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/66148/5379536