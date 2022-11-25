A group of German companies plans to set up a 500 MW electrolyzer for a 1 GW green hydrogen project in the North Sea. US scientists, meanwhile, have engineered a light-activated nanomaterial to convert ammonia into hydrogen, and Canadian researchers have unveiled a new way to structure catalysts for fuel cells.Tree Energy Solutions (TES) and German energy supplier RWE have agreed to build an electrolyzer at the TES Green Energy Hub in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. The electrolyzer will have an output of 500 MW and will be operational by 2028, as part of plans to reach 1 GW of green hydrogen capacity ...

