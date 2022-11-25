ASP Isotopes Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) ("ASPI", the "Company", "us", "we" or "our"), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes designed to produce isotopes used in multiple industries, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, November 26, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, ASP Isotopes Inc.'s Chairman and CEO Paul E. Mann discusses the Company's innovative technology for producing critical isotopes, market opportunities, the recent IPO, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://aspiinfo.com/interview_access

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP is an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes designed to produce isotopes used in multiple industries. We have an exclusive license to use proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology") for the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of all isotopes.

Our initial focus is on the production and commercialization of enriched Molybdenum-100 ("Mo-100"), and we are constructing a first commercial-scale Mo-100 enrichment plant located in South Africa. We believe that the Mo-100 we may develop using the ASP technology has significant potential advantages for use in the preparation of nuclear imaging agents by radiopharmacies and others in the medical industry.

We may also seek to use the ASP technology to separate Silicon-28, which we believe has potential application in the quantum computing target end market, and Carbon-14, which we believe has potential application in the pharma/agrochemical target end market. In addition, we are considering future development of the ASP technology for the separation of Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, Zinc-67, Nickel-64 and Xenon-136 for potential use in the healthcare target end market, and Uranium-235, Chlorine -37 and Lithium-6 for potential use in the nuclear energy target end market.

We were incorporated in Delaware in September 2021. Our principal executive offices are located at 433 Plaza Real, Suite 275, Boca Raton, Florida 33432, and our telephone number is (561) 709-3034. Our website address is www.aspisotopes.com.

