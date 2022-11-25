Aptorum Group Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)(Euronext Paris:APM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting unmet medical needs in oncology, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, November 26, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Aptorum's CEO and Executive Chairman Darren Lui discusses the Company's pipeline for oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, a $15 billion market opportunity, the completion of Phase 1 trials, upcoming milestones, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.aptoruminfo.com/interview_access

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development of a novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd, commercialization arm of the Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

