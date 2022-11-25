Omani researchers have compared the performance of PV and concentrated solar power (CSP) in terms of energy generation intensity and the effective use of land at low latitudes near the Tropic of Cancer. They described nine project typologies and ranked them with three different simulation tools.Researchers from the University of Buraimi in Oman have studied how PV plants and CSP facilities could compete in terms of expected electric energy output and the effective use of land at low latitudes in regions such as the Sahara Desert, the Arabian Peninsula, Mexico, and South Asia. The main goal of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...