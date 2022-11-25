DJ Swiss Startup dua.com, With 5M+ Users, Starts Their Token Sale on the AllianceBlock Fundrs Platform

DUA Token is the first Seeker startup to launch a funding round on AllianceBlock's peer-to-peer participatory funding platform, Fundrs. dua is powering the internal economy and matchmaking experience of international migrants, ex-pats and communities in the diaspora. Their token sale started on 23rd November at 17:00 CET.

The dua Foundation has officially started their Private Sale on AllianceBlock Fundrs, utilizing the platform's decentralized fundraising and compliance mechanisms to raise capital compliantly. The sale started on the 23rd of November at 17:00 CET and will conclude on the 14th of December at 17:00 CET.

AllianceBlock launched Fundrs, a peer-to-peer funding platform, on Avalanche and Ethereum Mainnet networks in August. Fundrs is the result of years of work for AllianceBlock, beginning with a vision in 2018 of a decentralized participatory economy enabled by a fully-decentralized peer-to-peer funding platform based on reputation and merit. Fundrs uses a decentralized infrastructure that allows blockchain-based projects and traditional startups, called "Seekers," to receive funding from the platform's users, called "Funders", as well as provide access to other types of financing available later in the investment cycle, such as convertible loans, peer-to-peer lending and more. The Fundrs platform comes to life with the start of the first official capital-raising round.

Users who want to participate in the token sale can get started by visiting the Seeker listing on Fundrs and following this step-by-step guide.

The dua Foundation is the first project to raise capital on Fundrs, its utility token DUA supports the new economic system around globally-fragmented communities.

After raising USD 4M in a Series A round, dua AG, a Swiss-based startup, announces plans to tokenize its 5M+ users through cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies. dua Foundation, a Dutch-based non-profit organization and dua AG's partner, has recently published a whitepaper outlining plans for introducing globally fragmented communities to the DUA Token and Web3 through the apps dua.com and spotted.de.

The DUA utility token will power the ecosystem of apps (dua.com and spotted.de) which focuses on connecting people searching for relationships based on similar traits such as values, education, religion, origin and language. The tokenized experience creates a reward system based on in-app activities and user reputation, which drives end-users' ability to participate in and benefit from a fairer economy. The DUA token will also be used to purchase in-app subscriptions, and businesses can use it to advertise their products and services to dua's user base.

Ardit Trikshiqi - Chief Payments Officer at dua.com "The launch of the DUA token is an innovation for the matchmaking industry. DUA will enable 5 million users of dua.com and spotted.de to engage in a participative virtual economy that offers a wide range of services and is growing exponentially every day and millions of individuals and businesses, part of globally fragmented communities that are not being supported by traditional financial providers such as banks or money transfer operators."

The DUA-powered ecosystem will offer communities who don't have access to traditional financial services a simple way to access and participate in DeFi services directly inside the apps. An in-built wallet will open the gate to on-chain remittances, payments, and borrowing opportunities for millions of historically underserved individuals.

Fundrs creates a fair, transparent and participatory economy that champions reputation and merit

The funding round for dua creates a transparent, fair and equal opportunity for users to participate in the early stages of a project's life cycle. Traditionally funding rounds are inaccessible for greater participation and are only available to venture capital groups, investment firms, and high-net-worth individuals.

AllianceBlock has facilitated a seamless gateway between traditional and decentralized finance by creating an end-to-end development infrastructure for blockchain builders and users. AllianceBlock's solutions cater to different needs in a blockchain startup's lifecycle, with the Fundrs platform a key entry point for capital raising. Complementary compliance solutions also enable compliant participation of capital providers, which is important In light of increasing regulation and compliance discussions in the blockchain space. The whole solution suite creates a new start-up-as-a-service model, which enables capital providers to become an incredibly important part of the lifecycle of any project, allowing them to play a role in the funding, advising, marketing, and operations of a project. dua is the first project to leverage that vision using the Fundrs platform.

About dua Foundation

Dua Foundation is a Dutch-based non-profit organization central to promoting, growing, and developing globally fragmented communities. Its strategic and blockchain advisors include AllianceBlock Co-Founders Rachid Ajaja (CEO) and Matthijs De Vries (CTO), SEBA Crypto AG and IBM Former Executive Christen Oesterbye, dua AG Founder and CEO Valon Asani, and Entrepreneur and DeFi specialist Dite Gashi.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock is building seamless gateways between TradFi and DeFi by remedying issues in both spheres and linking them more closely. AllianceBlock sees the future of finance as an integrated system in which the best of both worlds can work together to increase capital flows and technological innovation.

They are building this future by bridging traditional finance with compliant, data-driven access to new decentralized markets, DeFi projects and ecosystem-scaling tools such as funding and interoperability. As such, they are building a next-generation financial infrastructure that aims to provide regulated financial entities worldwide with the tools they need to access the DeFi space seamlessly.

