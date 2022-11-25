Sunborn Network Technology: Neural Cloud, the Latest Chapter in the Girls Frontline Universe, Launches Globally on iOS and Android; Features Original Theme Song from Owl City

Vibe Out to Owl City's Latest Sci-Fi Themed Musical Entry and Attempt to Free Your Consciousness from Cyberspace

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 25, 2022on iOSand Androidmobile devices. A new chapter in the Girls' Frontline universe, Neural Cloud features a captivating, thought-provoking storyline dealing with the ethics of Artificial Intelligence and where that consciousness goes when the lights go out. Boasting a gritty sci-fi cyberpunk aesthetic, Neural Cloud features an original theme song from acclaimed synth-pop musician Owl City , which is available today everywhere music is streaming.

Watch the "Up to the Cloud" theme song official music video:

YouTube | Download

The launch of Neural Cloud introduces a brand new single from acclaimed indie synth-pop artist Owl City, known for the 2009 smash hit Fireflies. After four years, Owl City, led by Adam Young, returns with the game's main theme, titled "Up to the Cloud." Trancy, melodious, and hopeful, Up to the Cloud perfectly sets the mood for the moving story players undertake in Neural Cloud.

Up to the Cloud's lyrical concept follows Owl City as a character in the game who's uploaded themselves as an artificial consciousness to the "neural cloud." As such, the song tells the story of trying to escape the shackles of cyberspace and the emotional awakening that transpires. The game's theme focusing on the complex relationship between humans and AI plays out eloquently in Up to the Cloud's inspiring narrative.

The World of Neural Cloud

Neural Cloud is a strategy RPG featuring an intuitively designed deck-builder, delivering hyper-charged combat sequences on a tiled battlefield. Fast-paced, clever gameplay is punctuated by futuristic-styled aesthetics and a soundtrack full of melody and attitude. In the game, players assume the role of the Professor, who, after three years of dormancy, has awoken in 2060 in the virtual cloud network surrounded by other AI consciousnesses who were uploaded and scattered following a tragic technological "accident." The Professor must save these beings-known as Exiles-by banding together to escape the virtual purgatory and uncover the truth behind your demise and Project Neural Cloud, or else face an eternity lost in cyberspace.

Combat requires an assembled team of Dolls-androids once from the physical realm programmed for war, labor, and entertainment-who utilize their individual powers and abilities to overcome Sanctifiers: the Anti-Virus AIs created to keep the Dolls contained to the cloud network. Dolls, collected via Neural Cloud's proprietary gacha mechanic, move on the battlefield according to a tile format that functions as a puzzle. The appropriately skilled Dolls and attacks must be unleashed before enemies reach the frontline.

Key Features Include:

Build Your Team of Dolls: Next-gen Dolls from all walks of life await your orders! Seek them out and expand the ranks of the Exiles. Train, buff, and customize them, then unleash them in battle to help them break free of the shackles on their consciousness.





Next-gen Dolls from all walks of life await your orders! Seek them out and expand the ranks of the Exiles. Train, buff, and customize them, then unleash them in battle to help them break free of the shackles on their consciousness. Strength & Strategy: The tiled battlefield possesses more than one way to achieve victory; take risks and keep the end goal in mind! Move strategically and keep your most powerful Dolls on the frontline. Collect Function Effect cards during battle sequences to buff your team for a true roguelike experience.





The tiled battlefield possesses more than one way to achieve victory; take risks and keep the end goal in mind! Move strategically and keep your most powerful Dolls on the frontline. Collect Function Effect cards during battle sequences to buff your team for a true roguelike experience. Build Your Oasis: Everyone needs a place to call home, and that's just what the Professor has "uploaded" into the cloud network in the form of the Oasis home base. Collect materials on your journey to upgrade facilities, construct dormitories, and source materials passively for buffs and perks that can be used in the next battle.



About Sunborn Network Technology

Based in Shanghai, our team brings rich experience to the software development industry, offering computer software design and consulting services to meet the needs of our customers. For the past several years, we've provided professional design and consulting services to companies in the video game industry. In addition to partnering with development teams, we provide software tools that teach gamers how to master gameplay skills and dominate the battlefield. Our internal development team, Mica Team, has developed and operated Girls Frontline, a globally renowned IP that has amassed over two million players. Learn more at https://gf.sunborngame.com .

