Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a Quick Serve Restaurant ("QSR") and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") wellness company bringing delicious foods and retail brands to customers, is pleased to announce its popcorn CPG brand, LumberHeads, is now being distributed by Sheldon Creek Dairy, an Ontario-based business servicing over 400 retail locations through its food distribution network. An initial order for LumberHeads popcorn has already been delivered for a select number of stores, making LumberHeads popcorn available in retail locations across Sheldon Creek Dairy's food distribution network.

"LumberHeads continues to focus on accelerated distribution and retail growth as we sign our second Ontario-based distributor in less than 4 months," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly Food Group. "Our sales team continues to focus on accelerating the organic growth of our brands. They continue to build increased revenue as they deliver results alongside our brand founders. LumberHeads is a great example of how we are helping founders accelerate growth. Working with distributors like Sheldon Creek Dairy, we will continue to increase the number of stores in which our customers can shop and enjoy the LumberHeads brand. We decided to partner with Sheldon Creek Dairy as they believe strongly in the buy local theme, as does LumberHeads FoodCo."

"We believe that with their ability to service the Independent Food Markets & Speciality Stores, it was a natural avenue to showcase our brand and broaden our reach in delivering our product into consumers hands."

Background on Sheldon Creek Dairy

Sheldon Creek Dairy is a 3rd generation Dairy farm located in Loretto, Ontario. Over the years it has grown to service southern Ontario through their own distribution system, serving over 400 customers within the province of Ontario. Customers include Major Grocery Chains, Independent Food Markets & Speciality Stores.

About Happy Belly Food Group





Happy Belly Brands

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a Quick Serve Restaurant ("QSR") and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") wellness company bringing delicious foods and retail brands to customers. It offers a growing number of CPG and QSR brands through its portfolio of Holy Crap Foods, YamChops, LumberHeads Food Co., Lettuce Love Café, Pirho Grill, and Heal Wellness.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of LumberHeads Food Co. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

