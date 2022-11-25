Rolls-Royce has agreed to install a 30 MW/60 MWh storage system based on nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries in the Netherlands. It will be the country's largest energy storage system upon completion in spring 2023. It will provide grid frequency regulation services to the Dutch grid.Rolls-Royce Power Systems has agreed to supply the largest battery system ever built in the Neetherlands. It will deliver a 30 MW/60 MWh "mtu EnergyPack QG" system to Dutch storage developer Semper Power, in the municipality of Vlissingen. The mtu EnergyPack QG will provide grid frequency regulation services ...

