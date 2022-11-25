Longi has lowered the prices of all wafers, and JA Solar has unveiled plans to build a new 10 GW factory. PV InfoLink, meanwhile, says polysilicon prices are clearly starting to fall.PV InfoLink said this week that polysilicon prices are now on a "distinctive downward" trend, following months of high prices. The consulting firm said it expects prices to fall significantly from the end of November into early December. "Unhealthy inventory will persist in the polysilicon sector until the end of the month," it said, noting that it expects to see the first decline in polysilicon inventory in two years. ...

