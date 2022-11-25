EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial report to December 16, 2022



beaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial report to December 16, 2022 Zurich, Switzerland - November 25, 2022 - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: 81D), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics announces that the company will publish its annual financial report on December 16, 2022 and not on November 25, 2022 as originally announced. Due to the changeover to IFRS financial reporting (previously Swiss GAAP), beaconsmind AG has experienced a delay in its accounts' certification process. About beaconsmind Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: 81D) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris. For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com Contact Company

beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)

Max Weiland, Founder and CEO

maxweiland@beaconsmind.com

Phone: +41 44 380 73-73 Contact for the financial press

edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann

beaconsmind@edicto.de

Phone: +49 69 905 505-54

25.11.2022 CET/CEST

