Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
„Kick-Off“-News?! Das 2.460 PPM Lithium-Katapult!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QN5W ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker-Symbol: 81D 
Xetra
25.11.22
17:35 Uhr
12,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
BEACONSMIND AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEACONSMIND AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEACONSMIND
BEACONSMIND AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEACONSMIND AG12,1000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.