Freitag, 25.11.2022
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
25.11.22
15:43 Uhr
2,500 Euro
-0,100
-3,85 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
25.11.2022 | 18:16
190 Leser
2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Effective transfer of 2CRSi shares to Euronext Growth® Paris and delisting from the regulated market Euronext Paris 25-Nov-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Effective transfer of 2CRSi shares to Euronext Growth® Paris and delisting from the regulated market Euronext Paris

Strasbourg (France), 25 November 2022 - 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN: FR0013341781, the "Company"), a manufacturer of eco-responsible IT solutions, today announces the transfer of the Company's shares to Euronext Growth Paris on 25 November 2022. The application for admission of the Company's shares to Euronext Growth Paris was approved by the Euronext Listing Committee on 21 November 2022.

As indicated in previous press releases, the purpose of this transfer is to list the Company on a market offering a regulatory framework better suited to its size. The transfer will simplify the administrative obligations incumbent on the Company and reduce management costs, while allowing it to continue to benefit from the advantages of the financial markets.

The Company will continue to provide accurate, complete, and truthful information and publish any inside information, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("MAR").

The Information Document prepared for this transfer is available on the company's website (https:// investors.2crsi.com/en/welcome-2/), under 'Documentation' and 'Annual Reports/Registration Documents'.

The ISIN identifying the Company's shares remains unchanged (FR0013341781) and the new ticker will be AL2SI.

2CRSI has chosen Gilbert Dupont as Listing Sponsor to support it on Euronext Growth Paris.

Next event: First half-year 2022/23 results on 29 November 2022, after market close.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Joseph Gonnachon    Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
            Financial Communication 
Chief Marketing Officer             Financial Press Relations 
            sderbanne@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com               mjordan@actifin.fr 
            +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70              +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Effective transfer of 2CRSi shares to Euronext Growth® Paris and delisting from the regulated market Euronext Paris 

Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1498013 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1498013 25-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2022 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
