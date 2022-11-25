Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
„Kick-Off“-News?! Das 2.460 PPM Lithium-Katapult!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
25.11.22
08:14 Uhr
4,240 Euro
+0,040
+0,95 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2604,46019:14
PR Newswire
25.11.2022 | 18:40
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 25

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

25 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 25 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 60,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 370.0844 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 372 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 366.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,586,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,504,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 25 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
368368.00 08:20:2200062353348TRLO0LSE
150368.00 08:20:2200062353349TRLO0LSE
300368.00 08:20:2200062353350TRLO0LSE
90368.00 08:20:2200062353351TRLO0LSE
600368.00 08:20:2200062353352TRLO0LSE
826368.00 08:20:2200062353353TRLO0LSE
264368.00 09:27:0100062355242TRLO0LSE
1765368.00 09:27:0100062355243TRLO0LSE
2367.50 09:43:0300062355610TRLO0LSE
2130367.50 09:43:0300062355611TRLO0LSE
99366.50 10:10:2700062356361TRLO0LSE
517366.50 10:10:2700062356362TRLO0LSE
763366.50 10:10:2700062356363TRLO0LSE
2998369.00 14:07:4300062363593TRLO0LSE
644370.00 14:28:0000062364294TRLO0LSE
82370.00 14:28:0000062364295TRLO0LSE
2822370.00 14:28:0000062364296TRLO0LSE
504370.50 14:28:4900062364351TRLO0LSE
1169370.50 14:28:4900062364352TRLO0LSE
517370.50 14:28:4900062364353TRLO0LSE
1350370.50 14:28:4900062364354TRLO0LSE
150370.50 14:28:4900062364355TRLO0LSE
2137370.50 14:28:4900062364356TRLO0LSE
9429370.50 14:28:4900062364357TRLO0LSE
3000370.50 14:28:4900062364358TRLO0LSE
3000370.50 14:28:4900062364359TRLO0LSE
520370.50 14:28:4900062364360TRLO0LSE
150370.00 14:28:4900062364361TRLO0LSE
1791370.00 14:28:4900062364362TRLO0LSE
10369.50 14:35:4700062365134TRLO0LSE
6369.50 14:35:4700062365135TRLO0LSE
3369.50 14:38:2700062365327TRLO0LSE
14369.50 14:38:2800062365331TRLO0LSE
8369.50 14:38:5100062365360TRLO0LSE
14369.50 14:39:2700062365404TRLO0LSE
150370.00 15:04:2900062367243TRLO0LSE
300370.00 15:04:2900062367244TRLO0 LSE
498370.00 15:04:2900062367245TRLO0LSE
2002370.00 15:04:2900062367246TRLO0LSE
1969369.50 15:29:0200062368584TRLO0LSE
557370.50 15:55:0200062369972TRLO0LSE
25370.50 15:55:0200062369973TRLO0LSE
28370.50 15:55:0200062369974TRLO0LSE
750370.00 15:55:0200062369975TRLO0LSE
300370.00 15:55:0200062369976TRLO0LSE
150370.00 15:55:0200062369977TRLO0LSE
343370.00 15:55:0200062369978TRLO0LSE
150370.00 15:55:0200062369979TRLO0LSE
150370.00 15:55:0200062369980TRLO0LSE
22370.00 15:55:0200062369981TRLO0LSE
24370.00 15:56:1300062370058TRLO0LSE
803370.50 15:59:1900062370276TRLO0LSE
2233370.50 15:59:1900062370277TRLO0LSE
391370.50 15:59:1900062370278TRLO0LSE
1350370.50 15:59:1900062370279TRLO0LSE
150370.50 15:59:1900062370280TRLO0LSE
522370.50 15:59:1900062370281TRLO0LSE
300370.50 15:59:1900062370282TRLO0LSE
150370.50 15:59:1900062370283TRLO0LSE
364370.50 15:59:1900062370284TRLO0LSE
326370.50 15:59:1900062370285TRLO0LSE
71370.50 15:59:1900062370286TRLO0LSE
222370.50 15:59:1900062370287TRLO0LSE
1371.00 16:01:0700062370623TRLO0LSE
43371.00 16:01:0700062370624TRLO0LSE
267371.00 16:01:0700062370625TRLO0LSE
479371.50 16:03:3700062370987TRLO0LSE
79371.50 16:03:3700062370988TRLO0LSE
446371.50 16:03:3700062370989TRLO0LSE
328371.50 16:07:1700062371337TRLO0LSE
39371.50 16:07:1700062371338TRLO0LSE
808371.50 16:07:1700062371339TRLO0LSE
589371.50 16:10:0300062371605TRLO0LSE
1578372.00 16:12:1700062371824TRLO0LSE
504372.00 16:12:1700062371825TRLO0LSE
583372.00 16:12:1700062371826TRLO0LSE
436372.00 16:12:1700062371827TRLO0LSE
768372.00 16:13:2700062371970TRLO0LSE
16372.00 16:13:2700062371971TRLO0LSE
544372.00 16:13:2700062371972TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.