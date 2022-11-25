Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

25 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 25 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 60,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 370.0844 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 372 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 366.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,586,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,504,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 25 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 368 368.00 08:20:22 00062353348TRLO0 LSE 150 368.00 08:20:22 00062353349TRLO0 LSE 300 368.00 08:20:22 00062353350TRLO0 LSE 90 368.00 08:20:22 00062353351TRLO0 LSE 600 368.00 08:20:22 00062353352TRLO0 LSE 826 368.00 08:20:22 00062353353TRLO0 LSE 264 368.00 09:27:01 00062355242TRLO0 LSE 1765 368.00 09:27:01 00062355243TRLO0 LSE 2 367.50 09:43:03 00062355610TRLO0 LSE 2130 367.50 09:43:03 00062355611TRLO0 LSE 99 366.50 10:10:27 00062356361TRLO0 LSE 517 366.50 10:10:27 00062356362TRLO0 LSE 763 366.50 10:10:27 00062356363TRLO0 LSE 2998 369.00 14:07:43 00062363593TRLO0 LSE 644 370.00 14:28:00 00062364294TRLO0 LSE 82 370.00 14:28:00 00062364295TRLO0 LSE 2822 370.00 14:28:00 00062364296TRLO0 LSE 504 370.50 14:28:49 00062364351TRLO0 LSE 1169 370.50 14:28:49 00062364352TRLO0 LSE 517 370.50 14:28:49 00062364353TRLO0 LSE 1350 370.50 14:28:49 00062364354TRLO0 LSE 150 370.50 14:28:49 00062364355TRLO0 LSE 2137 370.50 14:28:49 00062364356TRLO0 LSE 9429 370.50 14:28:49 00062364357TRLO0 LSE 3000 370.50 14:28:49 00062364358TRLO0 LSE 3000 370.50 14:28:49 00062364359TRLO0 LSE 520 370.50 14:28:49 00062364360TRLO0 LSE 150 370.00 14:28:49 00062364361TRLO0 LSE 1791 370.00 14:28:49 00062364362TRLO0 LSE 10 369.50 14:35:47 00062365134TRLO0 LSE 6 369.50 14:35:47 00062365135TRLO0 LSE 3 369.50 14:38:27 00062365327TRLO0 LSE 14 369.50 14:38:28 00062365331TRLO0 LSE 8 369.50 14:38:51 00062365360TRLO0 LSE 14 369.50 14:39:27 00062365404TRLO0 LSE 150 370.00 15:04:29 00062367243TRLO0 LSE 300 370.00 15:04:29 00062367244TRLO0 LSE 498 370.00 15:04:29 00062367245TRLO0 LSE 2002 370.00 15:04:29 00062367246TRLO0 LSE 1969 369.50 15:29:02 00062368584TRLO0 LSE 557 370.50 15:55:02 00062369972TRLO0 LSE 25 370.50 15:55:02 00062369973TRLO0 LSE 28 370.50 15:55:02 00062369974TRLO0 LSE 750 370.00 15:55:02 00062369975TRLO0 LSE 300 370.00 15:55:02 00062369976TRLO0 LSE 150 370.00 15:55:02 00062369977TRLO0 LSE 343 370.00 15:55:02 00062369978TRLO0 LSE 150 370.00 15:55:02 00062369979TRLO0 LSE 150 370.00 15:55:02 00062369980TRLO0 LSE 22 370.00 15:55:02 00062369981TRLO0 LSE 24 370.00 15:56:13 00062370058TRLO0 LSE 803 370.50 15:59:19 00062370276TRLO0 LSE 2233 370.50 15:59:19 00062370277TRLO0 LSE 391 370.50 15:59:19 00062370278TRLO0 LSE 1350 370.50 15:59:19 00062370279TRLO0 LSE 150 370.50 15:59:19 00062370280TRLO0 LSE 522 370.50 15:59:19 00062370281TRLO0 LSE 300 370.50 15:59:19 00062370282TRLO0 LSE 150 370.50 15:59:19 00062370283TRLO0 LSE 364 370.50 15:59:19 00062370284TRLO0 LSE 326 370.50 15:59:19 00062370285TRLO0 LSE 71 370.50 15:59:19 00062370286TRLO0 LSE 222 370.50 15:59:19 00062370287TRLO0 LSE 1 371.00 16:01:07 00062370623TRLO0 LSE 43 371.00 16:01:07 00062370624TRLO0 LSE 267 371.00 16:01:07 00062370625TRLO0 LSE 479 371.50 16:03:37 00062370987TRLO0 LSE 79 371.50 16:03:37 00062370988TRLO0 LSE 446 371.50 16:03:37 00062370989TRLO0 LSE 328 371.50 16:07:17 00062371337TRLO0 LSE 39 371.50 16:07:17 00062371338TRLO0 LSE 808 371.50 16:07:17 00062371339TRLO0 LSE 589 371.50 16:10:03 00062371605TRLO0 LSE 1578 372.00 16:12:17 00062371824TRLO0 LSE 504 372.00 16:12:17 00062371825TRLO0 LSE 583 372.00 16:12:17 00062371826TRLO0 LSE 436 372.00 16:12:17 00062371827TRLO0 LSE 768 372.00 16:13:27 00062371970TRLO0 LSE 16 372.00 16:13:27 00062371971TRLO0 LSE 544 372.00 16:13:27 00062371972TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com