Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Total Buyback Ticker/s: PSH (XAMS) Date of Purchase: 25 November 2022 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 1,973 Shares Average Price Paid Per Share: 34.99 USD Buyback Breakdown by Trading Venue Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 25 November 2022 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 1,973 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 35.00 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 34.95 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 34.99 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 52.77 USD 44.38 GBP which was calculated as of 22 November 2022. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 191,646,248 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 19,310,502 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:ShareRepurchases)

