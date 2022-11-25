Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") announces that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 3,194 ,317 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.75 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a share for debt agreement which closed on June 12, 2020. The Company proposes to extend the expiry by one (1) year, and accordingly, the new expiry date for the warrants will be December 12, 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is an exploration and development company focused on advancing the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Project is located 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Newmont's Hollinger Mine. A 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the project demonstrates strong economics. Detail engineering design and baseline studies in support of a permit application for an underground bulk sample are underway. Eric Sprott holds approximately 21% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

For further information:

Galleon Gold

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

T. (416) 644-0066

info@galleongold.com

www.galleongold.com

Investor Relations

Harbor Access

Graham Farrell

T. (416) 842-9003

Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com

Forward-Looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145776