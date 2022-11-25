Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Bloom Burton & Co. Inc. announces that 1,000 compensation options (Options) of NeuPath Health Inc. expired unexercised on December 3, 2021, and combined with prior treasury issuances of common shares (Shares) of NeuPath Health, and the expiry of 66,250 Share purchase warrants (Warrants) resulted in a decrease of beneficial holdings to below 10% of the outstanding Shares.

Prior to the expiry of the Options, Bloom Burton, beneficially owned 4,425,000 Shares, 1,000 Options and 353,333 Warrants (which were not exercisable within 60 days thereafter), representing approximately 9.5% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis. After the expiry of the 1,000 Options, Bloom Burton, beneficially owned 4,425,000 Shares and 353,333 Warrants (which were not exercisable within 60 days thereafter), representing approximately 9.5% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Bloom Burton is no longer an insider of NeuPath.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Bloom Burton has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

NeuPath Health is located at 6400 Millcreek Drive, Unit 9, Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 3E7. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on NeuPath Health's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Sonia Yung, General Counsel, Bloom Burton at (416) 640-7575 or at compliance@bloomburton.com. Bloom Burton is a corporation existing under the laws of Ontario, specializing in the healthcare industry, with it head office at 65 Front St. E., Suite 300, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B5).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145798