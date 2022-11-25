Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - On January 29 & 30, 2023, over 300 junior mining companies will gather in Vancouver, British Columbia at VRIC 2023 to showcase exploration and production of the most critical commodities the world needs to move forward in the 21st century.

During the two-day conference, over 100 keynote speakers will take the stage to discuss commodity forecasts and investment opportunities in the exploration, development and mining industries.

"We are entering a new era of de-globalization. The trust that allowed for global trade over the last 30 years has shifted irreversibly and countries are now scrambling to secure supplies of natural resources as a matter of national security. As a result, demand for key resources will skyrocket. We have gathered over 300 companies that are exploring for and producing these natural resources so investors can position themselves accordingly."

- Jay Martin, Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

Tickets to the event can be found at www.cambridgehouse.com

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephan Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

Where : Vancouver Convention Centre West Building 1055 Canada Place Vancouver, BC

