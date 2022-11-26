Birmingham, Alabama--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Biblical higher education institution Highlands College is hosting the 2022 Impact Leadership Conference, offering a fully remote and online experience for those planning to participate.





Acting on a determination to empower and instill confidence in the next generation of leaders across fields and industries, the 2022 Impact Leadership Conference is a 100% free experience offered to leaders and professionals everywhere, not just those associated with the college. Focusing on providing insight into leadership, character formation, and skill development, Highlands strives to push the bounds beyond the offerings of a traditional Bible college. The Impact Leadership Conference is just one of the ways Highlands College demonstrates its heart for leaders and the world, as they provide a space for emerging and established leaders of all backgrounds to join together in developing a greater understanding of the aspects, dynamics, and most effective avenues of leadership.





The 2022 Impact Leadership Conference

Hosted by ESPN's Lauren Sisler and Highlands College President Mark Pettus, the 2022 Impact Leadership Conference is for anyone seeking to make the most significant impact on their business, team, family, and community by building leadership skills. The virtual leadership development conference, hosted and provided by Highlands College and its presenting partner, Founders Advisors, will be held on December 7th, and will be available to all who wish to attend. The Impact Leadership Conference is meant to provide a space for individuals to learn effective concepts in leadership and development.





Leadership expert and New York Times bestselling author, Dr. John C. Maxwell, Church of the Highlands Senior Pastor and Highlands College Chancellor Chris Hodges, and New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, Jamie Kern Lima will lead sessions throughout the event, offering valuable insight to an incoming generation of leaders.

About Highlands College

Highlands College is creating a model focused on real-world ministry training, applying leading educational methods within high-quality facilities, offering students a completely debt-free experience to leave them "educated, equipped, and empowered to expand the Kingdom of God in a complex and changing world." Highlands College strives to provide the Church with leaders of high competence, excellent moral character, and spiritual maturity.

As Highlands College hopes to offer the highest quality in biblical higher education, it offers comprehensive educational resources to fully prepare students for their lives as graduates. Promoting a ministry leadership culture and providing experience in spiritual leadership, the college welcomes those with a passion for impacting communities through churches and ministry organizations. Highlands College helps students to circumvent educational costs in their pursuit to devote themselves to the mission of the Church.

Register for the Impact Leadership Conference today by visiting ImpactLeader.com.

To learn more, visit HighlandsCollege.com or contact Danielle Womack at Danielle.Womack@HighlandsCollege.com

