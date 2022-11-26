Chiro's By Jigyasa, an online US retailer of traditional and contemporary Indian clothing, has released a new collection of silk and cotton sarees.

Katy, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Chiro's By Jigyasa's new saree (or sari) collection includes an expansive array of color and design selections, including in the elegant Patola style and the ornate embroidered style of the Kantha stitch.

Its new offerings have been launched in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. With Christmas and New Year fast approaching - two holidays that have become very significant to Indian Americans - Chiro's By Jigyasa sought to expand its current offerings with formal sarees suited for any festive occasion.

"The tale of Chiro's By Jigyasa begins with an appreciation of charismatic Indian fashion, that never misses a chance to stun a global audience," Chiro's By Jigyasa stated. "From head to toe, our traditional bridal dresses, sarees, and kurtis are designed with great attention to detail in glitz and glam never experienced anywhere else."

The company's Kantha silk sarees showcase the refined style of detailed embroidery that originates from the eastern regions of India.

In addition to their new Patola and Kantha silk sarees, the fashion brand also offers silk and cotton sarees, including the Katan, Banarasi, and Jaal styles.

"The new additions to our already expansive selection prove why we have become one of the largest and most trusted retailers of Indian formal and day-to-day wear in the United States," a representative stated.

More details can be found at https://chirosbyjigyasa.com/collections/sarees.

