Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - Happy Paws has launched a premier line of hemp-derived THC-free CBD pet products that enables dogs and cats to enjoy the benefits of CBD. The company has an innovative process that infuses all the good properties of CBD oil into a range of products that includes three unique Tinctures (Daily, Calming, and Hip & Joint). Happy Paws is the ideal way to deliver naturally-sourced CBD to pets.

One of the major reasons pet parents seek to share the benefits of CBD with dogs and cats is to help alleviate all-too-common anxious behavior related to things like noise reactivity. CBD enables pets to settle into happier routines over the long term. Better yet, there have been some encouraging outcomes when using CBD to treat arthritic pain in dogs and providing a natural solution for irritations such as itchiness or inflammation.

Happy Paws provides CBD relief to pets through a range of special Tinctures, that are simple to administer and convenient for daily use. The animal-approved flavors include Alaskan Salmon (Daily Tincture), Filet Mignon (Calming Tincture), and Roasted Chicken (Hip & Joint Tincture). All are available in 500, 1000, or 3000MG, depending on the size of the pet. For smaller cats and dogs, the 500MG dose is just right, while the higher dosages work best for medium-sized and larger dogs.

These easy-to-use Tinctures safely and effectively deliver soothing support for animals of all ages, which is why Happy Paws likes to say that CBD is truly made for all walks of life. All Happy Paws products are third-party lab-tested, formulated with Broad Spectrum CBD (no THC), and made in a GMP Certified facility, with U.S.-sourced hemp.

Dogs host an endocannabinoid system, which means that when given CBD, dogs have the ability to experience the same benefits as people. When starting a CBD regimen for a pet, it is advised to start with the lowest indicated measurement and closely monitor the animal's progress. It's generally suggested to maintain a routine for at least 30 days to achieve optimal wellness.

At Hempcy the core belief is that wellness engages all the senses - the company has worked tirelessly to provide the best CBD products on the planet: from colorful and vibrant packaging to award-winning best-tasting tinctures, to sourcing the cleanest and purest CBD available. The portfolio of high-quality CBD products includes Happy Paws, a CBD line, especially for pets.

