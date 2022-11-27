A good week for ATX TR, which gained 1,3 percent. We had an Index Change, S Immo out, Strabag in. News came from Immofinanz, Marinomed, Vienna Stock Exchange, CA Immo (2), Frequentis, CA Immo, Immofinanz (3), SBO, UBM, Wienerberger, S Immo and Rosenbauer. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,3% to 6.894,37 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -12,16%. Up to now there were 115 days with a positive and 116 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 16,45% away, from the low 23,41%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Friday with 0,24%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,51%. These are the best-performers this week: Porr 7,76% in front of SBO 5,31% and Telekom Austria 3,99%. And the following stocks performed worst: S Immo -6,85% in front of Marinomed ...

