Another non event week for ATX TR, which gained 0,14 percent to 6.941,92 points. VIG wins the 15ths stock market tournament. News came from Andritz (2), Mayr-Melnhof (2), voestalpine, Bawag, A1 Group, Lenzing, Amag, Warimpex, Strabag, Polytec, Palfinger, Frequentis and Erste Group. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,14% to 6.941,92 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 5,23%. Up to now there were 47 days with a positive and 36 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 7,56% away, from the low 8,71%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,54%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,3%. These are the best-performers this week: UBM 7,25% in front of CA Immo 4,99% and Immofinanz 4,66%. And the following stocks performed worst: Semperit -9,66% in ...

