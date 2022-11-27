Vienna Stock Exchange: Strabag will be added to the Austrian national index ATX as of 24 November 2022 and will replace S Immo. The decision for the exclusion was taken by the Urgent Action ATX-Committee. Considering the takeover offer made by CPI Property Group (CPI) to the shareholders of S Immo AG, it was decided to remove S Immo AG from the ATX in the event of further tendering of S Immo AG shares to CPI. CA Immo: CA Immo sells seven office buildings in Bucharest to Paval Holding. The sales price achieved represents a discount of around 3% to the book value as of 30 June 2022. The transaction is not subject to any further conditions and the closing will therefore take place shortly after the signing. Along with the properties, the Romanian CA Immo team was also taken over by the ...

