CA Immo: CA Immo, a property group specialising in high-quality office space, recorded a slight increase in rental income by +2.5% to Euro 158.1 m in the first nine months of 2022. Consolidated net income after nine month rose by 40% to Euro 267.5 mn, driven among other things by a strong revaluation result (€180.4 m). The positive development in the third quarter was mainly due to the good letting business and the takeover of two project completions into the own portfolio. Following the strong first nine months, CA Immo confirms its earnings forecast for 2022 and expects recurring earnings (FFO I) of more than Euro 125 mn. Immofinanz: Austrian based real estate group Immofinan reached rental income of Euro 216.9 mn, (previous years period 216.4 mn), the results of asset ...

