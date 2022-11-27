SBO: Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment's (SBO) sales in the first nine months of the year climbed to Euro 361.3 mn, up 73 % year-on-year. EBIT increased by 350 %, standing at Euro 72.6 mn, and profit after tax grew six-fold to Euro 55.3 mn. Net liquidity rose to Euro 37.8 mn and gearing improved further to minus 8.5 %. CEO Gerald Grohmann: "We are growing in all regions and product areas and see the best development in around a decade. Thus, we are heading for an extremely strong year." UBM: Real estate developer UBM rgenerated total Output of Euro 318.9 mn in the first three quarters of 2022 (Q1-3/2021: Euro 340.4m). EBT amounted to Euro 16.6 mn and was lower than the comparable prior year value of Euro 46.2 mn. Net profit of Euro 14.3m represented a decline compared with the ...

