The fifth edition of the World Textile Merchandising Conference (WTMC) opened on Nov. 16 in Keqiao District of east China's Shaoxing city. Under the theme of "Create Value worldwide through Collaboration," the conference focused on multiple topics including industry collaboration, digitization, transformation for sustainable growth, and integration and innovation. Participants also discussed the new trends in global textile industry amid the evolving global landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005094/en/

The 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference (Photo: Business Wire)

Yuan Jian, deputy Party chief of Keqiao District and also head of the district government, hosted the opening ceremony. He said that as the world's top textile trade hub and home to a textile industry cluster with an annual export value above 100 billion RMB, Keqiao continues to tap into its potential based on advantages stemming from its "industry plus market" mode, showcasing strong vitality and robust resilience. Keqiao has been determined to go on the mission of leading high-quality development of modern textile industry, intensifying innovation and further integrating into the global textile industry landscape and global textile trade system.

The conference held the awarding of the 30th anniversary merit award of the title of "China Textile City". Organizers also released two documents on future development of the district and the green development of the printing and dyeing industry. Representatives also signed during the conference to form a global textile market alliance and completed the signing ceremony of "Silk Road Keqiao Global Textile Market Alliance (GTMA).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005094/en/

Contacts:

Wang Na

Email: 476270532@qq.com

Tel: +86137 1855 9535

URL: https://h.xinhuaxmt.com/vh512/share/11216095?d=1348cbe&channel=weixin