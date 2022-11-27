Perseus Fintech, the Romanian investment company, gearing up to become the First Private Equity Fund in NFT.

Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2022) - Perseus Fintech, the well-known investment company in Bucharest, Romania, is providing a new opportunity for crypto and NFT enthusiasts by bringing in 'traditional' investment funds and the capital of private investors into the Crypto space, mainly on the Solana and Ethereum blockchains. By this, the company aims to become the first Private Equity in NFT.

It aims to achieve this goal by focusing on three stages:

Seed capital for new projects

Minting phase of valuable projects

Trading of NFTs

The financial background and the investment team assures a cost-effective investment strategy that will be reflected in the Token price and, consequently, in the NFT value due to staking. All the proceeds generated by the project will be "swapped" in the utilities associated with the Token holders/investors. This promises to generate a wide range of "non-financial" rewards such as Alpha group dedicated channel, free platform access, WL for other NFT mining, and others.

Perseus Token holders can also access the Perseus Fintech platform and gain knowledge and insight into the project's investment activities.

Thanks to its strong and innovative characteristics, the Token will soon be listed on a Tier 1 Exchange.

Fresh NFTs will be minted and staked on the same Token during 2023.

Perseus Fintech S.A. is a thriving investment company that had begun looking for investment possibilities in crypto currencies, blockchain based startups and projects, and NFTs, in the beginning of 2022. Their app is coming soon, which will allow investors to track every investment, read the research done by the team before investment, and stay in touch with other Perseus members.

Those interested in Perseus Token and in crypto currency investments and more information can get in touch with Perseus Fintech through an online form on the website www.perseustoken.com.

