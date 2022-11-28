Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2022) - Entrepreneur, educator and stock market expert Simon Lerner launched the NetCon community to make it a common ground for entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry leaders, coaches, and students to connect and network with each other only to teach and learn from each other's experiences.





On NetCon, the subject topics that are discussed and the information that is disseminated are vast. From business growth, startup scalability tips, and revenue models to the stock market, options trading, personal finance, self-development and real estate, everything under the roof of finance and wealth creation is covered in great detail.

With four networking conferences for entrepreneurs held across the United States, particularly in Long Island, New York, Los Angeles and the Hamptons, the NetCon community has only grown in size.

Global financial experts, CEOs, educators and investors have come on the stage of NetCon and held value-adding conversations to help thousands of people understand and learn from their experiences.

With thousands already a part of the community, Simon is looking to expand further and bring more speakers on board, design workshops, hold classes and courses and create partnerships with industry pioneers who would love to share their experiences and bring a positive impact.

