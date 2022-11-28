Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.11.2022 | 08:04
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scanbot SDK GmbH: Scanbot SDK introduces new Document Scanner Demo App for iOS and Android

BONN, Germany, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new demo app for the Scanbot Document Scanner SDK is now available on the App Store and Play Store. The "Scanbot SDK: Document Scanning" app can be downloaded for free to test the SDK's reliable and easy-to-use scanning features.

Scanbot SDK: Document Scanning Demo App

The Scanbot Document Scanner SDK adds enterprise-grade document scanning to any smartphone, tablet, or wearable device. With the SDK, enterprises enable their users to easily create high-quality images of physical documents and turn them into digital input for their backend systems within just 2 seconds.

"Our Document Scanner SDK is especially popular with our customers in the insurance industry. Thanks to the sophisticated machine learning and computer vision technology powering our scanning modules, these insurers have been able to drastically increase their automated processing rates," says Christoph Wagner, CEO at Scanbot SDK. "A big advantage of our solution is its intuitive interface, which we recently refined even further and are now presenting for the first time in the demo app. It allows even less tech-savvy users to capture flawless document scans on their first try."

With the app, users can either scan a document with their camera or import an existing image file. Thanks to edge detection, documents are then scanned and cropped automatically. In the editing view, users can rotate the scan, reorder multiple pages, and apply image filters. These range from color enhancement and low-light filters to various binarization options. This ensures that results fit the requirements of any backend system. The images are then saved locally and can be exported as a PDF, JPG, PNG, or TIFF file.

The "Scanbot SDK: Document Scanning" app is now available for iOS and Android. Additionally, a demo app for the Barcode Scanner SDK is available on the App Store and Play Store, with a new demo app for the Data Capture SDK to be released later this year. More information is available at scanbot.io.

About Scanbot SDK

Scanbot SDK offers quick, reliable, and accurate mobile data capture solutions for iOS, Android, cross-platform frameworks, Windows, and Web, helping companies reduce costs by eliminating slow and error-prone manual data entry. More than 200 enterprises worldwide use Scanbot SDK's products for billions of scans every year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955136/Scanbot_SDK_App.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896251/Scanbot_SDK_logo.jpg

Scanbot SDK Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scanbot-sdk-introduces-new-document-scanner-demo-app-for-ios-and-android-301687225.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.