Montag, 28.11.2022
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
Tradegate
23.11.22
10:45 Uhr
1,440 Euro
-0,050
-3,36 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.11.2022 | 08:31
Superdry plc: SPC-Statement re Press Comment

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: SPC-Statement re Press Comment 28-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

("Superdry" or "the Company")

28 November 2022

Response to media reporting

Superdry plc acknowledges recent press speculation about its previously announced refinancing process and confirms that it is in negotiations with Bantry Bay Capital Limited, the specialist lending provider, to replace the existing up to GBP70m asset-backed lending facility. There can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached, nor as to the terms of any such agreement and we remain in discussions with other lenders. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

For further information:

Superdry: 

Shaun Wills, CFO        shaun.wills@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 
Ruth Daniels, Company Secretary ruth.daniels@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Peel Hunt:   +44 (0) 2074 188900 
George Sellar 
Michael Burke 
 
 
Liberum:    +44 (0) 2031 002000 
John Fishley

Media enquiries 

Tim Danaher  superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 2074 045959

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for this announcement on behalf of Superdry is Ruth Daniels, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Superdry.

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: SPC 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  203969 
EQS News ID:  1498211 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498211&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
