Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MTWorld Governance Token (MTW) on November 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MTW/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As the first UGC driven decentralized metaverse, MT World builds an ecology with real sustainable value and enables users to connect and create to earn. Its native governance token MTWorld Governance Token (MTW) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MT World

MT World is dedicated to building a UGC-driven decentralized sandbox multiverse where users can connect and create to earn. Users access MT World and get an ID Pass to settle in, and then they can have their own Avatar digital person and become a digital citizen. Users can also buy equipment for their Avatars, and determine their appearance, luck and other attributes in each field. The world consists of LANDs, which are located inside the hollow earth. Every single piece of LAND is connected to each other to form a seamless world, and users can freely walk from one to another.

In MT World, users will be able to swap, earn, and build on the leading decentralized crypto trading protocol. Not only they can earn money and passive income by experiencing various games, social networking and other content, but also enjoy online collaborative creation in real time.

Everyone can quickly customize and create their own scenes, artworks, challenges, etc. (built-in MOD) based on templates for other users to connect and experience. For more experienced creators, the Standalone Editor provides the function to fill the world with social games and applications.

Furthermore, with a focus on NFT interoperability, assets can be used across the whole ecosystem. Users can search and buy creator's assets with tokens to incorporate them into their LANDs and Multi-verse, creating a whole new world of fun.

In addition to playing, building, owning and monetizing virtual experiences in MT World, users can also invest in cryptocurrencies and earn more tokens. MT World adopts an order book style DEX and boosting mechanism, users can provide liquidity for their own tokens or other trading pair pools, then get a share of transaction fees and platform revenue.

About MTW Token

MTW is an BEP-20 token built on the blockchain and is the governance token in MT World. Digital citizens who own MTW can trade on the MTWorld marketplace, craft and upgrade special equipment and NFTs, enter a land or universe that requires a ticket, exercise voting rights through DAO, stake it to the world mining pool to get passive income, provide it and other tokens to participate in the liquidity mining of the Lord's private mining pool, and more.

The total amount of MTW is 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for angel investment, 12% is provided for pre-sale, 2% is provided for public sale, 15% is allocated to the team, 12% will be used for developing the ecosystem, and the remaining 54% is allocated to the Treasury/DAO. In addition, MTW tokens will be gradually destroyed until 250 million tokens remain.

The MTW token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 28, 2022, investors who are interested in the MT World investment can easily buy and sell MTW token on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

