Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented company building a diverse portfolio of other companies. Through its 62%-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN), Camber provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. One of the most compelling technologies offered by VKIN is through the majority-owned Viking Protection Systems, LLC, and Viking Sentinel Technology, LLC. Through these subsidiaries, VKIN owns the intellectual property rights to an Electrical Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection System that is fully developed, has a patent pending, and is ready for the market. This technology has the potential to drastically improve utilities across the globe by increasing the overall safety and reliability of the electrical grid. With that in mind, let's take a deeper dive into VKIN's proprietary technology. VKIN's Open Conductor Detection Technology The "Transmission Line Solution" from Viking Protection is a software-based solution that is made to be used with an existing utility's protection relay infrastructure. The system has two main objectives: Detect a break in the circuit (downed power line)

Responds to the downed power line by de-energizing the circuit immediately. This eliminates many of the risks associated with downed power lines, such as electrical sparks and surges, the possibility of forest fires, and the subsequent damage. In regions prone to extreme weather (high winds, tornadoes, hurricanes, etc.), a downed powerline can exacerbate a disaster because the charged powerline poses a risk to anyone who comes into contact with it and has the potential to spark and start a fire. The Distribution Line Solution from Viking Sentinel Technology, LLC, is the hardware component of Viking Energy's multifaceted plan to improve the security and safety of the electrical grid. The "Line Sentinel", as it's known, increases the speed at which an electrical grid can detect an open conductor (a break in a transmission line) and therefore increase the speed at which the line is de-energized. Some of the largest wildfires in California were found to have been started by downed power lines. The Dixie Fire of 2021, which is known to be the second largest wildfire in California's history, was sparked when power lines owned by Pacific Gas and Electric came into contact with a tree. In 2020, Pacific Gas and Electric pleaded guilty to 85 counts, including involuntary manslaughter and unlawfully starting the Camp Fire, which was the deadliest fire in California's history. Before that, the same utility company was fined $125 million for its role in the 2019 Kincade fire. With current electrical grids prone to risks such as destructive wildfires, look to utility companies to adopt technology like VKIN's Open Conductor Technology in the future to proactively eliminate such risks. Conclusion Viking Energy Group Inc.'s Open Conductor Detection Technology offers utility companies a comprehensive solution for eliminating the dangers of downed power and transmission lines during severe weather, ultimately fighting future wildfires, and improving overall electrical grid reliability. Investors looking for more information should visit: https://ir.vikingenergygroup.com/ and https://ir.camber.energy/ Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. RazorPitch is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. RazorPitch authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. RazorPitch has been compensated three thousand and five hundred via wire transfer by Regal Consulting to produce and syndicate content related to VKIN. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website. Contact Details RazorPitch Mark McKelvie +1 585-301-7700 markrmckelvie@gmail.com Company Website http://razorpitch.com

