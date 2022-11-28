DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 80.489
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3421351
CODE: ASIL LN
ISIN: LU1900068914
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
