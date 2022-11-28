Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Appointment of New Director

28 November 2022

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Pars Purewal as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 28 November 2022.

Pars has broad investment sector experience gained over a 38-year career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, including 25 years as Partner across the business' Audit and Advisory, People, Sales and UK Asset Management teams. Pars is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a Non-Executive Director on the board of The Law Debenture Corporation plc (where he is chair of the Audit and Risk Committee), Temple Holdings Limited and the Chair of Trustees for Beyond Food Foundation. He was formerly on the Boards of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC and Federated Hermes Limited.

Pars' appointment will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in January 2023.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Company Secretary

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3170 8732